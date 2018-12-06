President receives 17 envoys

PSCU @PeopleDailyKe

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday received credentials of 17 incoming diplomats from various countries. Speaking at State House, Nairobi, welcomed the envoys, who in turn pledged their governments’ support for the Big Four agenda.

The incoming envoys include Sierra Leone’s Peter Francis, Lisa Stadelbauer (Canada), Khaled el Abyad (Egypt), Gariballa Khidir Eldaw (Sudan), Hazem Shabat (Palestine), Hatem Landoulsi (Tunisia), Andrii Pravendnyk (Ukraine), Rahul Chhabra (India) and Choi Yeonghan (Korea).

Others were Madina Kassamba of Burkina Faso, Mohamoud Ahmed Nur (Somalia), Richard Masozera (Rwanda), David Pierre (Seychelles), Zakariaou Maiga (Niger), Timothee Odjo (Benin), Dharmraj Busgeeth (Mauritius) and Gaoussou Toure (Guinea).

The President assured the envoys of the government’s commitment to working closely with their respective countries.