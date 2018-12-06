Joho proposes three-tier government.

Bridget Ondu @PeopleDailyKe

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has backed proposals for a referendum and advocated for another tier of government with specific functions. He said this would help the country accomplish even more projects.

Speaking at the Citizens Engagement Forum in Mombasa yesterday, Joho (pictured) denied assertions that his proposal is meant to create positions for certain individuals in the country.

“Create another government with specific functions. People think we need these positions to benefit some people but that is not so,” he said.

He said the third-tier government structure should be allocated 30 per cent of total budget while national government and county government remains with 55 per cent and 15 per cent respectively.

Proposal opposed

His proposal was opposed by Haki Africa executive officer Hussein Khalid who said Kenyans do not need another tier of government just to satisfy politicians’ greed. At the forum chaired by Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji, Khalid suggested that counties be reduced to 10 and number of constituencies brought down to 150.