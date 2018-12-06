UK lawyer to handle Mwilu case, says DPP

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji yesterday revealed that United Kingdom lawyer Khawar Queresh has been hired to deal with the case against Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu.

At the same time, Haji said three lawyers — former Mombasa Mayor Taib Ali Taib, former DPP Philip Murgor and James Kihari — have been prequalified to provide legal services to his office.

He told senators that the decision was taken because many senior lawyers had declined to handle the case after opting to represent Mwilu in the matter.

In addition, he said, his decision is because they preferred to have an independent person who is not prone to political manipulation and influence in the country.

“The UK lawyer will only deal with the case of the Deputy Chief Justice which is a very serious case. The reason is because a lot of senior counsels are not comfortable handling this case,” he said.

While insisting that the right processes were followed before they hired him, Haji said his decision was taken after the prosecutor who he had appointed to deal with the case was also rejected.

“I had assigned the most senior officer to come and represent this matter but there were also accusations leveled against him,” he said.

At a meeting called by the senate Legal, Justice and Human Rights Committee, Haji said Queresh will specifically deal with the political motivation raised in the petition, violation of rights and freedom of the DCJ and execution of her duties.