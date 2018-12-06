‘Amend law to force charged State officials out of office’

Mercy Mwai @wanguamarci

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has appealed to MPs to amend the law to introduce stringent provisions to bar governors and constitutional office holders facing charges in court from resuming duty.

Consequently, Haji wants Parliament to prepare legislation that ensure State officers indicted are not paid their salaries pending hearing and determination of their cases.

Further, he wants a clarification as to whether a State officer is still a public officer as outlined in the Constitution.

Appearing before the Senate Committee on Justice, Legal and Human Rights chaired by Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei Haji said individuals holding office while facing charges are interfering with cases.

“There is need to look at all these areas so that we can have enough safeguards to ensure that we do not weaken the cases in court,” he argued. He said allowing persons facing criminal cases to continue holding office amounts to interference with the case.