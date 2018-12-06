Kakamega Homeboyz bemoan poor pre-season training

Kakamega Homeboyz FC team manager Boniface Imbenzi has bemoaned the team’s short preparations ahead of the new 2018/19 league season.

Imbenzi despite being confident that his side was ready for the challenge ahead, raised concerns of the short pre-season the team had, but sought solace in the fact that all the teams in the league, also had a short spell to cope with.

“We are ready for the new season but the preparation period has been short and we have had limited time for the new players to gel with the rest. It is, however, the same for everybody and I’m confident that we will get stronger as the season progresses,” he said.

Imbenzi exuded confidence in his new players, saying that most of them had been tried and tested and would help the side achieve their season targets.

“We have signed some exciting players who have been here before and I believe they will make an impact in the team this season,” he said.

The team has promoted two players from their junior team to the senior side with Imbenzi reaffirming that striker Allan Wanga who has been a subject of transfer rumours with various teams will be with the team in the new season.

“We have promoted Daniel Sakari and Emmanuel Sosi from the youth team. They are exciting young players I believe will add value to our team. As for Wanga, he still has a running contract with the team and since he works closely with the county government here, I can confirm that he will be with us in the new season,” said Imbenzi .