Giant club dogged by managerial issues and a missing coach

For the last couple of years, AFC Leopards faithful have grappled with the damning reality that the team has sunk to worrying levels.

The last time Ingwe laid claim to the SportPesa Premier League (SPL) title was way back in 1998 when most of the players dotting the current squad were still toddlers.

It’s not that it is Leopards’ birthright to win the top-tier league, but because it is one of the biggest clubs in the country with lots of experience to boot.

Over the years, Leopards have had the biggest turnover of coaches who were thought to be the panacea of the downward spiral but the brutal truth is that the depressingly ill-fortunes continue to haunt the team.

In the 2018 season, Leopards wound up in an unprecedented 7th position in the SPL standings with Argentine Rodolfo Zapata the latest tactician to be fired over indifferent results.

Leopards also failed in their bid to win the SportPesa Go TV Shield Cup and in the process missed a chance to represent Kenya in the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup.

More determined

However, the wounded Leopards have since made a lot of soul-searching and seem more than determined to cast away the disturbing spell during the 2018/2019 season in which they open their campaign against Kariobangi Sharks on Sunday in Machakos.

The team hired 43-old Serbian Nicola Kavazovic, who was meant to replace Zapata, but he walked away in a huff on Saturday without issuing formal reasons and pundits suspect that he may have been irked by the wrangles in the club’s administration and that he may not return to take up the job. In his absence, deputy coach and former club player Tom “Gaza”Juma is expected to be in charge for the time being.

Apparently, Leopards have not made major signings ahead of the new 2018/2019 SPL and have kept faith on majority of players who worked under Zapata and who Juma believes have the pedigree to turn around the fortunes of the limping felines.