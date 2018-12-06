Mombasa Christmas hotel bookings continue to swell.

Harriet James @harriet86jim

Coastal tourism and hospitality industry players are recording occupancy rates as high as 80 per cent ahead of the Christmas festive season.

Marcello Bozzuto, sales manager (Kenya), Plan Hotel Hospitality Group) of Malindi, says: “Our hotel has been fully booked meaning that this December is busier than the rest. The arrival of new flights has eased transport especially in Malindi and brought more tourists”.

According to Diana Amayi, Sales Manager at Swahili Beach Resort, Diani, the arrival of more airline options has made it easier for travellers to spend their holiday at the Coast.

“The year has been busier since last year was uncertain with the elections and stuff. Airlines still need to create better rates for the festive season though we must agree that the increase has increased our sales. People fear the ferry traffic during the festive season,” she says.

Pride Inn Hotels Group Managing Director, Hasnain Noorani says there’s a spike in hotel bookings made by local holiday makers on the back of increased number of budget carriers to the coastal city of Mombasa.

“There is a correlation between transport industry and hospitality. For the longest time, transport industry has been the principal driving force behind local tourism. The number of airline users have increased, leading in decreases in airfares resulting from the increase in number of budget carries to and fro Mombasa,” said Noorani.

Additional budget flights have been picking up following the lapse and withdrawal of travel advisories issued by Western countries in the past and the prevailing peaceful environment.