Farmers feted in colourful ceremony

Grace Wachira @yaa_grace

Brookside Dairy Ltd celebrated raw milk suppliers and cooperatives from across the country at their Ruiru premises.

Isaac Njenga from Nakuru emerged as the best trader, pocketing more than Sh7.2million while Muhoti Dairy Farm received Sh2.4million. Coming in third was Fredrick Mwitiri came in third and bagged Sh614,300.

Murang’a County Creameries Cooperative Ltd walked away with Sh13.9 million after emerging as the best farmer’s group followed by Nyala Dairy Multi-Purpose from Nyahururu who received Sh13.8 million.

Agriculture Cabinet secretary Mwangi Kuinjuri, who was the guest of honour, said the reward scheme, launched in April, will improve the quality and quantity of the milk supplied.

“There is huge untapped potential in dairy farming and we hope to see milk production per cow increase to 15 litres,” said the CS.

Brookside Dairy executive director Muhoho Kenyatta expressed gratitude to the farmers for continually striving to ensure they had the best quality of milk and for the enthusiasm they have shown over the years.

He also congratulated Brookside Dairy for awarding its farmers and encouraged the milk producers to form cooperatives to protect themselves against fraudulent traders.