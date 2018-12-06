Startimes expands offering with online video streaming service.

Mutwiri Muriithi @mutwirimuriithi

StarTimes Kenya yesterday launched a new brand for its over the top (OTT) business, an online video streaming service dubbed StarTimes ON. The service will provide access to more than 40 self-owned channels.

This will enable subscribers to access live TV, Video on Demand and short videos covering various genres including news, sports, movies, series, music, entertainment, documentary, kids, religion among others.

“Currently, there are more than 150 channels in more than 10 languages available on StarTimes ON online platform.

More excellent international and local channels will be online containing diverse and rich content that will be the core of StarTimes ON service,” said StarTimes marketing and public relations director Japhet Akhulia.

“StarTimes ON subscribers can now access live, replays and key highlights of the premium content at their convenience including multiple sports matches such as the Bundesliga, French Ligue 1, UEFA Europa League as well as boxing, rugby, basketball and cricket matches” he added.

StarTimes ON, compatible on Android and iOS systems is now available for download on Google Play and Apple App Store. The App will feature standard definition, high definition and ultra high definition content.