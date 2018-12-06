Homa Bay MCAs want House dissolved, new elections held

George Odiwuor @PeopleDailyKe

Some Homa Bay county assembly members want the House dissolved and a fresh election called following recent incessant wrangles, which they say have rendered them unable to deliver on their mandate.

Led by deputy Leader of Majority Joan Ogada and House majority whip Richard Ogindo, the MCAs said they were ready to seek a fresh mandate from the electorate either by way of voluntary resignation or house dissolution.

They said the Assembly, is currently unable to deliver on its legislative and watchdog roles, and that the Executive has taken advantage of the wrangles to advance dishonesty in service delivery.

“Whenever we fight, the Executive rejoices in the confusion and it is time we got united and started doing things afresh for the sake of the electorate,” she said.

Ogada claimed the county government, led by Governor Cyprian Awiti, is taking advantage of the infighting to engage in graft.

“We sent a request to various leaders at the Executive including Governor Awiti and his deputy Hamilton Orata with an intention of uniting us. The messages fell on deaf ears,” she said.

Speaking at the Assembly compound on Tuesday, Ogindo said if no action is taken, they will announce their resignation next week.

He said the Assembly is doing a disservice to the electorate when they receive salaries but are unable to perform.

Up to 20 MCAs, both elected and nominated, allied to speaker Elizabeth Ayoo agreed to write and present their resignation letters.

They include nominated members Esther Dualo, Jane Kiche, Sophie Koweje, Mary Gay, Lorna Owino, and Bob Obondo (Central Kasipul) and Maurice Ogwang’ (Kendu Bay Town).