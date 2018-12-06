Lawyer seeks to oust Sonko for ‘neglecting’ Nairobi city

Bernice Mbugua @BerniceMuhindi

Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko is facing a suit that seeks to oust him over alleged gross misconduct.City lawyer Boniface Nyamu filed the petition yesterday seeking to have the court declare the governor unfit to hold any public office and, therefore, pave way for fresh gubernatorial election in the county.

He accuses Sonko of breaching leadership responsibilities assigned to a State officer as provided in Article 73 of the Constitution and contravening or threatening to contravene the Constitution as provided in Article 258 (1) (2) of the Constitution.

“Ever since the respondent was elected, he has regenerated on all his promises and is totally clueless on what is happening, and the city is now in deplorable condition despite its status as the most prestigious city in East and Central Africa,” stated the lawyer in court documents.

Nyamu claims that Nairobi, which was once referred to as ‘the green city in the sun’, has lost its glory. He states that although Nairobi is the business and commercial hub of this region, it has been neglected negligent in his duties and roles of running the city.

Nyamu argues that Sonko’s actions as the Governor have gravely and adversely affected the constitutional rights and interests of the city residents who duly elected him.

He wants the court to grant a temporary order which restrain Sonko from transacting any business on behalf of the county government on any matter concerning the City County as he is unfit to hold office and has violated the Constitution.

Nyamu also accuses the governor of verbally assaulting Mary Mwami, a nominated ODM Member of County Assembly at Nairobi City Hall on May 15, while his bodyguards physically assaulted her by pulling and throwing her on the ground despite her being a person with disability.

He cited the recorded a private conversation between him and Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, which he released it to the public, admitting that he was aware that he was breaking the law but would still go ahead and break it because Waititu was his colleague,

The lawyer who cites different other instances which shows the governor is unfit to hold public office also accuse the governor of moving to work from his rural county of Machakos for over a month, therefore abandoning the people of Nairobi County, who had been seeking to reach him through their elected representative.

He also accuse Sonko of making decisions that greatly affect the people of Nairobi without consultations or public participation which offends Article 10 (2) (a) of the constitution.