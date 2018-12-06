NATIONALNEWS

KRA ordered to issue Ojienda with tax certificate

People Daily December 6, 2018
Lawyer Tom Ojienda.

Kenya Revenue Authority was on Tuesday ordered to issue lawyer Tom Ojienda with tax compliance certificate by today so as to enable him submit nomination papers to Law Society of Kenya (LSK) for the position of Judicial Service Commission member.

While allowing the application by Ojienda, Justice Wilfridah Okwany ruled that the lawyer has complied with all the tax returns for the year 2017/18 and  has established a prima facie case to warrant the court grant the orders sought.

At the same time, the judge also allowed Ojienda to participate in the nominations slated for December 10 without the Tax Compliance Certificate if KRA would not have complied with the orders. Ojienda  is currently a JSC member with his term  expected to end in April. 

He intends to vie for a second term in the upcoming elections slated for March 16, 2019. On Friday, LSK maintained that it would not clear Ojienda to vie for another term if he does not have the tax compliance certificate.

KRA   opposed Ojienda’s petition arguing that it cannot issue him with a certificate due to several pending cases that are still active in court.

“Ojienda has not met the requirements of issuance of the tax compliant certificate as per the laid down procedures” the court heard.

