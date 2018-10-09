Envoy decries loss of cash in stalled projects

George Kebaso @Morarak

Danish ambassador to Kenya Mette Knudsen has decried loss of billions of shillings in water dam projects because of poor approach to construction, governance and lack of public participation.

The envoy urged the National and County governments to incorporate the private sector, civil society organisations and citizens when planning and implementing such projects to ensure success.

She spoke when she and officials of a Danish water technology company Grundfos paid a courtesy call on Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana to discuss solutions to improve water access and also develop new business models in the county.

The models according to Knudsen would also be replicated in other regions facing water shortage in the country. Kibwana said his government plans to construct six mega dams complete with treatment plants, storage tanks and distribution networks.

Grundfos president Mads Nipper said the company is ready to work with counties to address water problems.