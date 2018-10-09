Matiang’i declares tomorrow holiday

Mercy Mwai and Paul Muhoho @PeopleDailyKe

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has declared tomorrow a public holiday, following last year’s High Court ruling reinstating Moi Day celebration.

The CS said in the Judicial Review No. 292 of 2017, the court affirmed that October 10—Moi Day—remains a public holiday. Last year, Justice George Odunga’s reinstated the public holiday on grounds its removal was in contravention of the Public Holidays Act.

Moi Day was removed from the list of national holidays following the promulgation of the Constitution in August 2010.

“Going by this (court) decision therefore October 10 shall be a public holiday,” said the CS in a statement Monday.

Matiang’i, however, said he would not make any pronouncement on how the holiday would be celebrated, because the country was preparing for Mashujaa Day celebrations in October 20.

He said after the promulgation of the Constitution, it was clear Kenyans only wanted to celebrate three national holidays —Madaraka, Mashujaa and Jamuhuri days.

Matiang’s said the reduction of the holidays could have been informed by emerging economic needs of the country to optimally utilise its time building the nation.

October 10 was celebrated as Moi Day since 1988 to mark retired President Daniel Moi’s first decade in power following the death of founding father, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta. It was formally gazetted as a public holiday in 1989.

However, the 2010 Constitution did not recognise it as a national holiday.

In his ruling, Justice Odunga said the constitutional rights of employed workers had been violated for the previous seven years by the non-observance of October 10 as a public holiday.

He said the decision to cease celebrating the day was devoid of any legal backing, adding that the National Assembly had never restructured the law to scrap Moi Day.