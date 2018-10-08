DEATH OF LAKE TURKANA: Construction of dam in Ethiopia killing lake Turkana

Lake Turkana, the largest desert lake in the world is on the verge of extinction, due to heightened human activity on River Omo in Ethiopia.

A massive dam is being constructed on the Ethiopian side, which is the main source of water for Lake Turkana.

Conservation environmentalists have sounded an alarm,over the threat posed to the more than 300,000 people and wildlife who depend on the lake for their livelihood.

Dan Kaburu visited the 6,000square kilometre lake and filed this report.