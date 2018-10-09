Jowie to face charges over Monica killing

Seth Onyango @SethManex

Joseph Irungu, alias Jowie, the prime suspect in killing of 29-year-old Monica Kimani Nairobi’s Kilimani area will be arraigned this morning to face murder charges.

Police sources yesterday confirmed they were ready to charge the man, who was reportedly positively identified by four witnesses at a police parade as the last person to be seen at Monica’s house the day she was killed.

Irungu was first arraigned at the Kiambu Law Courts on September 27 and was detained for 10 days after police sought more time to conclude investigations.

His fiancee, TV journalist Jacque Maribe and businessman Bryan Kassaine are also being held in connection with the killing. The two expected in court on Thursday to face separate charges.

Police confirmed that about 15 people have been interrogated over the Monica’s killing, including guards who were on duty at her residence, Lamuria Garden on Dennis Pritt Road.

Monica’s neighbours, a taxi driver who picked her at the airport on return from South Sudan and guards at a construction site at Royal Park estate in Langata have also been questioned to help piece together information on Monica’s killers.

Friends of the suspects and Kassaine’s wife have also reportedly recorded statement. Monica’s body was found on September 21 in a bathtub in her apartment, with her throat slit and her hands tied to the back.

Investigators have since established that the gun licence issued to Kassaine in 2012 was cancelled in 2015. It is, however, not clear why he did not return the weapon that Irungu is said to have shot himself with.

Currently, investigators are awaiting results of DNA tests done on samples taken from the Maribe to determine which charges she will face.

All signs so far point to Irungu as the main suspect in the murder, with preliminary investigations, including DNA results, placing him at Monica’s apartment on the night she was killed.

DNA samples, including bloodstains from victim’s apartment, matched 99 per cent those collected from Irungu.