Obado charged with Sharon baby murder

Bernice Mbugua @BerniceMuhindi

Migori Governor Okoth Obado now faces two counts of murder after the prosecution amended the charge to include the murder of Rongo University student Sharon Otieno’s unborn baby.

Obado was charged afresh alongside his personal assistant Michael Oyamo and aide Caspal Obiero after the prosecution consolidated the charges.

Initially, the three had only been charged with the murder of the seven-month pregnant Sharon. Her body was found in Kodera forest, Homa Bay county on September 3.

State counsel Alexander Muteti told the court that life begins at conception, hence, the infant’s life was also cut short during the gruesome murder.

Postmortem conducted on Sharon’s unborn child showed that the foetus suffered stab wound perforating from the right flank.

Meanwhile, High Court judge Jessie Lesiit ordered that Obado and his co-accused remain in remand until Friday when their bail application will be heard.

Subsequently, lawyers representing the three made a fresh bail application. The governor filed an affidavit at the High Court on Friday seeking a review of his bail application.

Justice Lesiit had denied him bail on September 27 because the prosecution had not supplied to all the parties witness statements and the evidence. The prosecution also argued that Obado would interfere with investigations if released on bail.

In his new bail application, the governor claims he suffers a chronic back problem which has deteriorated after his detention at the at Industrial Area Remand Prison in Nairobi.

He argued that he is not a flight risk, adding that he has cooperated with investigators. The governor is hospitalised at the Kenyatta National Hospital after he fell ill last week.

And as Obado pushed for bail, Sharon’s mother, Melida Auma filed an affidavit in court yesterday, opposing the bail application.

“I pray that everyone linked to the murder of my daughter Sharon and her unborn child remain in custody even as the trial is expedited,” she says, adding that Obado, being a governor, wields “immense influence” and his release would pose a high risk of interference with witnesses and evidence, undermining the case.

She says her family has been living in “mortal fear” following the murder of their daughter, claiming they have been receiving threats from unknown people for pursuing justice.

Melida urged the court to balance application for bail against greater public interest to find the killers of Sharon and her unborn child. Sharon was having a love affair with the governor.