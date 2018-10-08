NDAKAINI WATER ROW: Gov.Wa Iria vows to continue fighting until Muranga gets share of revenue

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa and Meru government Kiraitu Murungi, have waded into the Ndakaini water standoff, dismissing Muranga Governor Mwangi wa Iria’s claim, that Nairobi county was the only beneficiary of the Ndakaini water revenues.

Wa Iria is demanding that Muranga county gets at least 25% of the revenues, Nairobi county generates from the sale of water from the dam situated in Muranga county.

The Muranga Governor Monday held a public consultative meeting in Ndakaini stadium.