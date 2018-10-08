English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
EXAM PREPARATION : Education CS says parents to be held liable for phones found in school
The government now warns that legal action will be taken against parents, whose children will be found with mobile phones in schools during the national exams , and candidates suspended from school and denied to sit the exam .
Education Cabinet Secretary Dr Amina Mohhamed also says several schools in Kisii, Meru and Kakamega , are under the spotlight over exam cheating.