EXAM PREPARATION : Education CS  says parents to be held liable for phones found in school

K24 Tv October 8, 2018
Education committee in parliament seek to end lecturers strike

The government now warns that legal action will be taken against parents, whose children will be found with mobile phones in schools during the national exams , and candidates suspended from school and denied to sit the exam .

 Education Cabinet Secretary  Dr Amina Mohhamed  also says  several schools in Kisii, Meru and   Kakamega , are under the spotlight over exam cheating.

 

