English VideosK24 TvNATIONALVideos

SHARON MURDER PROBE: Gov.Obado and co-accused to know bail status on 12 October 

SHARON MURDER PROBE

K24 Tv October 8, 2018
2,513 Less than a minute
Governor Okoth Obado,Casper Obiero,Michael Oyamo in court

The family of the late Sharon Otieno is now seeking to have Governor Obado and co accused remain in custody until the end of the trial citing witness intimidation by the same.

And as our reporter Grace Kuria now tells us, Governor Obado has now been taken to Industrial Area Prison until Friday the 12 of October , after he was denied bail

 Obado was discharged from Kenyatta National Hospital where he had been admitted Sunday evening

 

Show More

Related Articles

October 9, 2018
2,468

Ayacko takes early lead in Migori Senate mini-poll

October 9, 2018
2,457

Envoy decries loss of cash in stalled projects

October 9, 2018
2,462

Ruto kicks off issuance of titles to end 40-year wait

October 9, 2018
2,449

More tests to reveal cause of Pumwani deaths