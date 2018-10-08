English VideosK24 TvNATIONALVideos
SHARON MURDER PROBE: Gov.Obado and co-accused to know bail status on 12 October
The family of the late Sharon Otieno is now seeking to have Governor Obado and co accused remain in custody until the end of the trial citing witness intimidation by the same.
And as our reporter Grace Kuria now tells us, Governor Obado has now been taken to Industrial Area Prison until Friday the 12 of October , after he was denied bail
Obado was discharged from Kenyatta National Hospital where he had been admitted Sunday evening