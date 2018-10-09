Ruto kicks off issuance of titles to end 40-year wait

Brian Musyoka @PeopleDailyKe

The government has started issuing 51,000 title deeds to beneficiaries of land in Mbeere South, Embu county that were adjudicated and allotted in 1972.

Deputy President William Ruto kicked off the process for the Wachoro, Gichiche and Riachina adjudication sections, ending a 40-year wait.

Ruto, who launched the Kiritiri land registry before issuing titles at Umau grounds, said the government was working to process documents for the remaining adjudication sections of Riakanau, Makima and Karaba within three months.

“We pledged to find lasting solution to the land problem across the country and this is what we are doing,” he said.

Last week, hundreds of Makima and Gitaraka residents held demonstrations to press for cancellation of the titles, saying verification of genuine owners should first be done to avert chaos.

But Ruto said the State will ensure any disputes are addressed and people who have rights to land are allocated.

“I’m here on the authority of the President to issues titles to people who have waited for close to 40 years. We are intent on ending the squatter problems in Kenya. We will ensure citizens get land titles to plan their own development. The government will also work to solve the land disputes,” he said.

He also said Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i was working with Embu Governor Martin Wambora and Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and other leaders to end the disputes over Mwea Settlement Scheme.

He said the government was working for a lasting solution on disagreements that arose after chaotic subdivision of the scheme in 2016.

The Deputy President, who was accompanied by Lands Chief Administrative Secretary Gideon Mung’aro and Embu leaders said the new registry at Kiritiri will start operations within two weeks.

Ruto also cautioned residents against selling their land, saying he was surprised there were about 600 cases pending at the lands board in Siakago.

He said Sh500 million would be set aside in next year’s budget for irrigation water in Mbeere region.