Second batch of Team Kenya lands in Addis ahead of Afcon qualifier

The second batch of Harambee Stars’ locally-based players left for Addis Ababa yesterday ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Ethiopia in Bahir Dar tomorrow.

The contingent included Sofapaka duo of Piston Mutamba and Dennis Odhiambo as well as Tusker FC goalkeeper Patrick Matasi and Vihiga United defender Benard Ochieng’.The quartet left in the morning and was accompanied by assistant coach Francis Kimanzi.

Earlier on Saturday, the first batch comprising of Bandari’s Farouk Shikalo and Abdallah Hassan, Gor Mahia’s Philemon Otieno and Francis Kahata and Kakamega Homeboyz’s Allan Wanga had jetted out alongside coach Sébastien Migné.

Foreign based players were scheduled to check into camp in Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa later yesterday.

The first leg match will be played at the 30,000-seater Bahir Dar Stadium, some 486 kilometres from Addis Ababa, with the return encounter set to be played at Kasarani Stadium on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Ethiopia coach Abraham Mibrahtu has named a strong-26-member team for the match and among them are four foreign-based players including Biniam Belay of Albania outfit KF Skenderbeu Korce, Shimelis Bekele (Petrojet, Egypt), Gatoch Panom of El Gouna and Umed Ukuri who play for Egyptian side Smouha.