Migori, GFE in do-or-die encounters to avoid NSL relegation

Barry Silah @obel_barry

As the National Super League nears a close, all eyes are now on the relegation dogfight following new entrants into the championship.

Already, Fortune Sacco from Kirinyaga and Eldoret Youth from Uasin Gishu have been promoted to the second tier after successful runs in Division One.

This means two teams have to drop to the third tier and focus is on Migori Youth (17th) and GFE 105 (18th) in the survival contest.

Of the two, only GFE 105 won in the important round 37 of action as they beat Kangemi All Stars by a slim 2-1 at Sudi Stadium to garner 24 points. Having played a similar number of matches, the gap between the bottom three is a mere four points at the moment with one match to go.

Migori Youth on 25 points were hammered 3-0 by Bidco United on Sunday and incidentally have a crunch survival match next weekend at Awendo Stadium against GFE 105. That only a single point separates them, the stakes could not be any higher.

On the other end, bottom placed Nakuru All Stars are all but out of contention regardless of the Saturday outcome against Modern Coast Rangers. With only 21 points amassed in 35 matches, the former Premiership outfit will officially vacate the second tier in a what has been disastrous campaign.