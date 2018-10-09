Athletics Kenya warns banned athletes from changing names

Emmanuel Masinde @baromeo

It is emerging that some local athletes banned from running due to doping offences are employing new tricks to continue competing abroad incognito.

Athletics Kenya (AK) boss Jack Tuwei says the banned athletes are now changing names and flying out of the country to compete there yet they are banned after using prohibited substances.

“We are going to make sure that we take photographs of any athlete who has been banned so that we send it everywhere in the world. We will also put the photo on the IAAF website so that race organisers anywhere in the world is able to know who has been banned not to be allowed to compete,” said Tuwei after Sunday’s Family Bank half marathon in Eldoret.

He added: “We are going to do this because you cheated by doping and secondly you have changed your name illegally. I urge athletes to stop doping so that you do not get into these entire problems in the first place.”

Tuwei says doping has become a problem which AK cannot deal with alone hence the need for public participation. “Please help us identify athletes who have been banned as they are not supposed to compete anywhere in the world. Some make a lot of noise when caught but you did this alone, stop making noise, you have nowhere to hide,” warned Tuwei.

Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago has also dug into the debate, calling for immigration officers who allow banned athletes to change their names to be investigated.

“The Kenyan passport is a very serious security document that cannot be altered at any given time and those in immigration must take responsibility and explain to us how it happens,” said Mandago.