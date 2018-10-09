Public Hero beats all odds to win City Nairobi Cup at Ngong

Barry Silah @obel_barry

Public Hero beat the odds when he beat a strong field to win the 1,600m City of Nairobi Cup at the Ngong Racecourse.

Jockeyed by Paul Kiarie, the South African breed trained by Onesmus Mutua sauntered to victory in a comfortable six lengths in a meet clocked at 1:40.1.The heavy sunlight was no hindrance for last year’s champion who ran a strong race as it chalked its ninth overall win in the new season. Partnered with an experienced jockey, the duo pushed from the green lights.

However in the 800m corner mark, Public Hero leapt forward with force as Leslie Sercombe and Patrick Mungai fought to play catch up atop White Dragon and El Mundo respectively.

The pace of the eventual winner and Kiarie’s strategy to stick to the inner lane was impressive as the season resumed with a bang. At close, the Mutua fillie shone and left in its wake the rival Sercombe stable scratching their heads following a horrid strategy.

Meanwhile in the long distance Mombasa Handicap (2,060m),the Sercombe stable combined for a front row lock out in a race timed at 2.19.1.Big runners Clothes Horse and Tenby stole the thunder with a well executed run in the tracks that was primarily determined by endurance.

The open handicap meet for three year olds might have had a small field but was certainly competitive in reality. Clothes Horse jockeyed by Leslie Sercombe expertly waded off challenge from Tenby through experienced rider Richard Kibet.

The final 100m straight push was enthralling with the crowds getting wowed over tactics deployed by the teams. The eventual gap between the heavyweight pair was a mere length and a half.