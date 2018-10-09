Economy, firms lose Sh1.5tr to graft rings

Steve Umidha @steveumidha

Kenyan economy and companies lose up to Sh1.5 trillion annually or Sh47,564.69 per second.

Some Sh500 billion is lost every year by private sector to fraud and corrupt dealings – enough to fund operation services in the ministries of Interior and Transport in the recurrent budget, a multi-sectoral forum against corruption said yesterday.

According to Kenya Private Sector Alliance (Kepsa), Sh1 trillion of the country’s annual revenues, or a third (30 per cent) of gross domestic product (GDP), is looted by corrupt individuals, and is also exacerbating the cost of doing business by driving up prices and costs of service delivery across all sectors of the economy.

“Every shilling lost to corruption, means someone somewhere is not getting the services they need. Corruption has led to an annual loss of 30 per cent of the National Budget, translating to Sh1 trillion stolen from the public purse,” Patrick Obath, vice chairman of Kepsa Foundation said.

The runaway bribery in most government agencies, according to Obath, now poses a great risk to the future survival of the private sector – which he says continues to bear the brunt of well-connected cartels working with government officials in various ministries in securing irregular procurement processes.

He believes there is enough evidence for various types of deceit and sleaze happening in most public offices, from inducements to kickbacks often agreed between corrupt state officers and firms awarded tenders, to individuals conducting fictitious dealings with State’s con wheeler-dealers who get previews of confidential contracts and decide who gets what contract and at what amount.

The forum consisting of more than 28 professional bodies, say the vice is to blame for key among other things, poor service delivery, provision of substandard goods, substandard services leading to high cost of procurement, misappropriation of public resources reserved for Wananchi, as well as increment in taxation earned from stolen funds and tax evasion.

“Corruption, impunity and lack of fruitful action have resulted to a multitude social and economic ills that are being witnessed today in this country. It is a high time we called corruption for what it is, Corruption is Theft,” he said.

Escalate fight

The multi-sectoral forum now says it will this month escalate fight against corruption “in a concerted manner, with the aim of developing sectoral, cross sectoral and multi-sectoral interventions to curb corruption. During this month, sector -based conversations would be held to develop anti-corruption strategies that are specific to the sectors. It is also proposing stringent measures that will include blacklisting firms and member individuals implicated in corrupt dealings.

“Some of the emerging proposals include enforcement of existing codes of conduct and internal disciplinary measures. The sectoral conversations which has roped in the youth, media as well as women groups, will lead up to the National Anti-Corruption Conference slated for November, and is meant to lead fights against corruption, as the country grapples to curb the vice.