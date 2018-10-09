Supreme Court to rule on Mawathe poll case

The Supreme Court will soon decide the impasse surrounding the disputed parliamentary election results for Embakasi South constituency in Nairobi county.

The five-member Bench chaired by Chief Justice David Maraga, reserved its judgement after hearing arguments by ousted Wiper Party candidate Julius Musili Mawathe, who was declared the winner, and his political rival Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) flag-bearer Irshad Sumra.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), which bore the brunt of the July 6 decision by the Court of Appeal in nullifying Mawathe’s election, supported the politician’s appeal and said Sumra’s initial appeal before the High Court should have been struck out as incompetent.

The determination is crucial because the Speaker of the National Assembly, Justin Muturi, had issued a notice on September 21 declaring the seat vacant on the same day Mawathe secured orders suspending the drastic action pending the outcome of the appeal.

The stay orders had been served on the IEBC and Chairman Wafula Chebukati. Lawyer Kethi Kilonzo, who is representing the aggrieved lawmaker, said the appellate bench misapprehended the law when it nullified the election over administrative hitches by the IEBC.