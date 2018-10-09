Baringo gets water pans to expand irrigation

Jane Ngugi @PeopleDailyKe

The Irrigation department is scaling up agricultural productivity in Baringo county through Water Pans for Households programme, which seeks to expand irrigation among farmers in semi-arid areas.

Irrigation Principal Secretary Fred Sigor (pictured) said the programme will be piloted in Mogotio constituency and 129 households will benefit from the water pans with a capacity of 1,000-3,000 cubic metres.

Speaking over the weekend during a tour of the area when he commissioned the programme, Sigor said the initiative is part of the government’s bid to shore up food sufficiency by increasing irrigation coverage from the current 495,000 to 1.2 million hectares in the country.

He said the programme steered by the National Irrigation Board (NIB) seeks to enable beneficiaries in the agro-pastoralist county to venture into competitive farming, improve their livelihoods and build the region’s economy.

NIB has sunk 100 water pans in two wards in the constituency and 100 others will be constructed in six wards over the next four months.

Sigor urged beneficiaries to practice dairy and large-scale vegetable and fruit farming to reap profits from the local and global food market.

Governor Stanley Kiptis said the initiative will give farmers the desired leverage to effectively participate in the quest for food security, create wealth and provide jobs in the county that has been marginalised for decades.