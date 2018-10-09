Panic as Sonko advertises five CEC positions

Bernard Gitau @benagitau

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has advertised half of his Cabinet positions sending panic among those still in office.

Sonko’s move underlines his controversial leadership style in his one year in office, in which more than 30 workers have either been sacked or suspended.

“Nairobi city County Government wishes to recruit competent and qualified persons to fill five positions of the County Executive Committee members (CECs) as per the Constitution…,” read part of the advert.

Speaking to People Daily, City Hall director of communications Elkana Jacob said the move is aimed at reorganising the government for effective service delivery.

“The one-year contract for all CECs has ended that is why the Public Service Board (PSB) has advertised for the positions,” he said, adding that those still in office can apply for reappointment through a competitive process and that the second phase of filling the positions would be advertised when the first is completed.

County staff, who were recently suspended include County Secretary Peter Kariuki, Devolution executive Veska Kangogo, who was the acting Health executive, Health Services Chief Officer Mahat Jimale and County Attorney Lydia Kwamboka on allegations of insubordination over the Pumwani Maternity Hospital saga.

Senior officials to earlier face Sonko’s axe include former Finance executive Danvas Makori, chief Health officer Thomas Ogaro, Chief of Staff Brian Mugo, acting chief Finance officer Ekaya Alumasi, acting Head of Treasury Stephen Mutua and John Ojwang’ from the Urban Planning department.

Thirty workers from the Procurement department were suspended on April 19 and some later transferred after the intervention of the Kenya County Government Workers’ Union for allegedly issuing local purchase orders without approval, among others.

Executives in office include Charles Kerich (Lands), Newton Munene (Tourism), Janet Ouko (Education), Larry Wambua (Environment) and Emma Mukuhi (ICT).