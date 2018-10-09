Focus on past exam papers undermines learning

Teachers are burning the midnight oil preparing Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination candidates.

Some are poring over revision of past papers. Past papers have their uses. They help students familiarise with the content of the exam and associated time constraints. However, this is not the only strategy to effectively prepare students for exams.

Seasoned experts say undue reliance on past examinations papers encourages what, in test and assessment jargon, is called spotting: The ability to predict the kind of questions that are likely to appear in an exam. The temptation with this strategy is that it leads to what experts in educational assessment call item-teaching.

In item-teaching, schools organise their instruction either around actual items found on a test or around look-alike items. According to W. James Popham, professor emeritus at University of California Graduate School of Education, this orientation permeates the curriculum management and delivery and is not confined to exams.

In such a school culture, curriculum coverage is like a sprint. The mindset of the school is to finish the curriculum in a much shorter period than is prescribed.

Systematic coverage of the syllabus is like a marathon, not a sprint. Popham calls this approach to curriculum management and delivery, curriculum-teaching. This strategy requires teachers to direct their instruction toward a specific body of content knowledge or a specific set of cognitive skills represented by a given test.

Unlike Item teaching, curriculum-teaching provides students the depth and breadth of content, the basis of which they acquire knowledge and skills learners need to develop the analytical, creative and problem solving skills.

Schools which cover the syllabus or curriculum as a marathon make students well-grounded in the prescribed curriculum upon which the exams are based.

All such schools do to prepare candidates a few month or weeks to the exams is to revisit the curriculum. This could entail highlighting areas the students feel they have a weakness. The teachers can be available for that one or two students who feel they are behind in grasping a certain topic or subject. Over-reliance on past papers can be extremely repetitive and dull. It disadvantages all students — the bright, the average and the not so bright.

It prevents the bright student to use time to explore obscure points of the curriculum for their own excitement. The average and the not so average have areas they need real help which is not forthcoming when schools bury them in a dead examination paper.

No examination body worth its name replicates past examination questions, verbatim. It always tweaks the format in the context of the cognitive skill sets on which the examiner wants to test the students.

Confining candidates to past papers narrows the focus of the students. Effective curriculum management and delivery where learning is student centred, where syllabus coverage is methodical — not rushed — is in fact the best preparation for examinations and also for life. —The writeris the communications officer, Ministry of Education