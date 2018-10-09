Resource conflicts triggered by climate change

Mithika Mwenda

Over the past few weeks, a number of people have been killed in the South Rift region in ethnic clashes. The eviction of illegal settlers in Mau Forest has taken a political dimension and revived the inter-ethnic conflicts.

Though the Mau conflict is blamed on politicians, a closer look at the history of Mau will reveal a reality which policy makers have failed to acknowledge: the population pressure exerted on the diminishing resources which has been exacerbated by effects of global warming.

It is not only in Mau where there are resource conflicts. Murang’a county has been in the news with its leaders demanding a share of the revenue from Ndakaini dam, the reservoir of the water to Nairobi and Kiambu counties.

Sporadic conflicts have also been witnessed in Laikipia and Tana River as farmers and pastoralists fight for pasture and watering points. Hotspots of water control are increasingly becoming a common phenomenon in the media. A recent documentary by a local television station sent shivers down the spine of the tourism industry with the revelation that the world-famous Mara River is drying up because of the destruction of the Mau.

The angle left by the documentary, however, is the fact that scientists had predicted in a 1990 Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report that by 2030, rivers in key water towers would dry up, leading to water-stress.

This is time, thus, to cease looking at the current political and economic challenges in narrow perspectives of ethnicity. We can no longer bury our heads into the sand like the proverbial ostrich and assume that nothing is happening.

To combat climate change, which a developing country such as Kenya and its people has negligibly contributed to its cause, requires a combined effort and partnership of global magnitude.

And the Paris Agreement, crafted in 2015 to reduce greenhouse gases and help communities in countries like Kenya to build resilience in economic sectors such as agriculture and forestry, remains the most comprehensive globally agreed framework to collectively reverse the impacts of global warming.

Kenya, among more than 50 other African countries, has ratified the Agreement, and has defined its ambitious action referred to as Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement.

The government has also put in place various policies aimed at integrating climate change into the sustainable development blueprint, Vision 2030. The latest framework, the National Climate Change Action Plan 2018 – 2023, which is awaiting official seal from the Cabinet, is timely and it provides an effective implementation framework for the NDCs and the Paris Agreement.

What has made Kenya a pace-setter in innovative policy and strategic intervention on climate change is the inclusive manner in which all the policies and the ground-breaking Climate Change Act, 2016, have been done.

The government, the civil society, the private sector, indigenous communities, development and other groups played their rightful roles in the formulation of all the policies and strategies.

Thus, the country is a natural choice to host the Seventh Conference on Climate Change and Development in Africa (CCDA-VII), a flagship meeting spearheaded by a consortium of the African Union, UN Economic Commission for Africa and the African Development, along the Civil Society Network, the Pan African Climate Justice Alliance.

Co-hosted by the Ministry of Environment and Forestry, and scheduled to take place in Nairobi from October 10 to 12, the conference will bring experts, policy makers and civil society groups from Africa to share experiences and tactics on the prioritisation of climate actions and availability of funds, capacity building and appropriate technologies being transferred from the developed countries. — The writer is the executive Director, Pan African Climate Justice Alliance