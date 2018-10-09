Agriculture transformation key to food security

Alberto Leny

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive to the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) to pay maize farmers has exposed the rot in the agricultural sector.

The order came in the wake of damning revelations of corruption at NCPB, with cartels allegedly paid millions of shillings at the expense of genuine farmers. Agriculture is at the heart of the President’s Big Four agend, especially on food security. Most important, agriculture is the backbone of Kenya’s economy.

The sector has immense potential to transform the economy by addressing food insecurity and nutritional deficiencies. This will in turn assuage the social and economic grievances ravaging the country.

Some gains made in the past have been rolled back, thanks to corruption, mismanagement of public resources, high unemployment, especially among the youth, negative ethnicity and nepotism. Also, the national debt has risen alarmingly.

Such a scenario portends doom and the President acknowledged as much recently when he addressed the United Nations General Assembly in New York, alluding to the devastating impact of corruption on people’s economic and social aspirations.

“When people observe the impunity of the corrupt, they increasingly feel that the economic systems are rigged against their hopes. When networks and cartels in government capture the state for their own selfish gain, and represent themselves as champions of an ethnic or religious group, the result is all too often civil strife and civil war,” he said.

To pre-empt such a situation, it is important that we rally behind initiatives to establish and sustain genuine and open dialogue on the critical political, social and economic challenges facing the people.

Efforts to ensure food security should be set in motion without further delay since the right policies supported by international research and development institutions are well established.

Kenya badly needs a rapid agricultural transformation and communicating the right approach to achieve food security to all stakeholders, particularly the smallholder farmers who constitute over 80 per cent of the farming community.

When Kenya hosted the African Green Revolution Forum (AGRF) in 2016, Uhuru and his Rwandese counterpart Paul Kagame led 20 African countries in championing the ‘Seize the Moment’ theme to secure Africa’s rise through agriculture. The forum was backed by Nepad, AfDB, AGRA, civil society, farmer groups and development partners.

Uhuru announced then the government’s commitment to invest Sh2 billion to ensure at least 150,000 young farmers and agricultural entrepreneurs gain access to markets, finance and insurance. Agriculture ministry should update Kenyans on the status of this commitment.

Agricultural transformation requires evidence-based leadership to drive results and measure impact that recognise the challenges facing farmers—access to affordable credit, improved technologies, seeds and other inputs, strengthening of extension services, farmer-led irrigation, increased use of mechanisation, and empowerment of youth and women.

Food security depends on smallholder farmers—largely youth and women—and it is important that they are rapidly absorbed into informed policy and decision-making processes. —[email protected]