State housing project holds huge potential

The government has engaged the high gear on affordable housing project despite the muted resistance the initiate has sparked.

If the programme to construct 500,000 housing units in the next four years is implemented according to the government masterplan, the realisation of one of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four agenda will be within reach.

Many Kenyans have, however, opposed the project, especially because workers will be deducted cash towards the housing fund. Other concerns revolve around the criteria the government will use to allocate the housing units, which will be constructed in phases across the country to benefit more than 600,000 civil servants and million others in the private sector.

While the State department of Housing and Urban Development has explained the computerised system and lottery model that will dish out houses to the fund contributors, nagging questions abound due to past experiences where government officials have abused systems to proffer benefits to themselves, relatives and friends.

The department itself has not escaped accusations in the past where houses meant for civil servants were allocated to non-deserving persons due to cronyism and disregard for the law. There are also concerns that due to the large number of people expected to be in the waiting queue, some contributors may not benefit from the scheme before they retire.

The government should ensure these and many other queries are addressed because this project is huge and too crucial to fail. If it succeeds, it is going to be the main anchor to the other three pillars in the Big Four agenda, namely manufacturing, universal health coverage and food security.

The massive projects that will be rolled out across the country will no doubt spur the manufacturing sector because according the government plan, Jua Kali artisans and other local traders will be involved in the provision of construction material.

The project will also create massive job opportunities for the youth and professionals in the construction industry. The health pillar will also benefit since the project will house millions of Kenyans in clean environment away from the crowded informal settlements. The project if managed well and guarded from graft, could be a game-changer for the government and Kenyans.