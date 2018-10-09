Karuturi staff set to know their fate

The fate of over 2,500 former workers of Karuturi flower farm in Naivasha will be known on December 20 when the Court of Appeal is set to make its ruling on a debt dispute.

And after four years of waiting, the former workers, the majority of whom are still jobless, will get to know if they will receive their long-awaited savings totalling more than Sh220 million.

This follows the full hearing of the ownership dispute between the owner of the farm Ram Karuturi and CFC Bank which had taken over due to a rising debt.

Following the move, the workers met in Naivasha where they thanked the judiciary for hearing out the case, saying they were praying for justice. According to the workers leader Samson Ouda, the three bench court had heard from the farm management and the bank.

He said they had suffered for long waiting for justice, adding they were now hopeful they would finally get their dues.“We were in court and after many adjournments the case finally came to an end and we are waiting for the final ruling on December 20,” he said.

He termed the journey as long, adding that the questions lay with the receiver- managers who were picked by the bank to run the farm.

“The court has issued an order that the status quo remains and we shall remain vigilant to make sure the current managers do not sell any asset,” he said. Another worker, Harrison Wafula asked Director of Public Prosecutions to investigate the former receiver-managers.