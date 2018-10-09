Bank gets more time

Family Bank has been given more time to settle out of court a Sh1.6 billion National Youth Service (NYS) case against its eight senior managers.

This is the third time the bank is approaching Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for out-of-court settlement in the case relating to alleged money laundering involving the prime suspect in the NYS scam, Josephine Kabura.

The bank through defence lawyers Waweru Gatonye and Cecil Miller who are representing the bank’s chief executive officer John King’ori asked Milimani Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi to give them 30 more days to pursue their fresh negotiations request with the complainants in the case after the first and second attempts flopped.

“The parties are seeking to settle the matter out of court and we urge the court to give us another 30 days to engage the complainants from various government agencies as it has not been possible to conclude the negotiations though now we hope it will go through,” said Gatonye.

However, DPP through Senior State Counsel James Warui when asked about the bank’s request, said he was not opposing the defence application for more time as his boss (Haji) also needs more time to make his decision on the plea bargain.“I confirm that negotiations are still going on between DPP and Family Bank using the plea bargaining and the preliminary agreement between the two parties are to have the case put off for 30 days to enable the completion of the negotiations,” he said.

Warui said DPP has been very busy with other officials duties and asked the court to give the defence one last chance during which a decision could have been reached. The first request was rejected by the then DPP Keriako Tobiko, while the second one was rejected by Haji.

Family bank informed the court that they have written several proposals to DPP, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, Central Bank of Kenya Governor Patrick Njoronge and Public Works Principal Secretary seeking to settle the matter out of court.

The magistrate granted the defence more time and warned that the court will not in future entertain any more delay in the case.