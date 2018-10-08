NATIONAL

Six Thika Technical Institute arrested over Sh12m theft

People Daily October 8, 2018
Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested six current and former officials of Thika Technical Training Institute in connection with misappropriation and embezzlement of public funds.

The six are Mary Mumbua Kyengo Micheni (Former Principal), Jefferson Kariuki (Former Principal), John Mwangi (Former Principal), Samuel Gakumo (Former Finance Officer), Johnson Kihumba Ichugu (Internal Auditor) as well as Eunice Njuguna Wairimu (Thika sub-county Ministry of Education Auditor.)

The officials were arrested after the DCI received information regarding the alleged crimes on July 24, 2018. The detectives are still pursuing Michael Gacheru (Former Finance Officer) “who has since gone into hiding.”

Investigation have revealed that between 2016 and July 2018, the institute had made irregular payments amounting to Ksh.27,981,233. The six will be arraigned at Thika law courts tomorrow while one , Michael Gacheru who has also been implicated has gone in hideout.

