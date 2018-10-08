Thika MP warns politicians over sub-division of slum land

Thika MP Patrick Wainaina has warned politicians seeking to subdivide Kiandutu slum land to stop their theatrics and instead re-channel their energies to transformational developments that impact lives.

He said this a week after the sprawling village residents took to the streets of Thika town to protest against the move by Kiambu County Government to sub-divide their 100 acre land with an intent to award it to aliens.

The angry residents had said that they have information that there are plans to hive off portions of their land and allocate the land to private developers. They had also accused politicians of bringing unknown people in the area with an intention of getting land in the expansive slums illegally.

However, Wainaina argued that evicting the poor residents who have stayed in the slum for over 50 years would amount to rise in crimes at the expense of fulfilling individualistic, selfish interests. “Am giving you a notice that you will not accomplish your missions under my watch; I will not allow unilateral developments especially those that seek to deteriorate the lives of my electorates,” he told politicians

He urged the residents to stay put, reject any scheme to eject them saying that the land belonged to them and those wishing to transform their lives should do it without expelling them. “We have a problem of some elected politicians who have been using their positions to harass Kiandutu slum dwellers by demanding that they vacate their shanty houses to create room for construction of high-rise buildings.

Don’t try to make a step out, stay put. That is your land,” he said. Speaking at Kiandutu slums ground after a medical camp attended by over 2,000 residents, the MP said that he was pushing for erection of functional sewerage system in the prowling village in efforts to better the slum’s sanitation.