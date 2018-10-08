Four in police custody over government property vandalism

Ruiru police are holding four suspects among them a female and three middle-aged men over vandalizing Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) billboards.

Ruiru Ocpd James Ng’etich said that the four who are believed to have been used as conduits by a local politician were found destroying the billboards at Kahawa Sukari village within the constituency. Ng’etich said that the billboards were erected by the area MP Simon Nganga King’ara in conjunction with Kura who are tarmacking five impassable roads in Kahawa Sukari.

The police boss cautioned youth against being used by politicians to commission crimes saying that such will not be spared and will instead face the wrath of law. He warned that the government cannot put up structures meant to improve lives of the common, using tax payer’s money only for some individuals to damage them.

“For others with similar intents of destroying government property at the expense of seeking political mileage we warn you. We will not hesitate to arrest and charge you; remember you will solely bear the consequences of your misbehavior,” he warned. The suspects will be arraigned in court on Monday.