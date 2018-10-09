Inside low-cost housing project, financing model

James Momanyi @jamomanyi

As plans for Affordable Housing Programme go into high gear, the government has pledged to make available free land at low-cost to the investors willing to put up 500,000 units in the next four years.

Similarly, the government has pledged to provide the requisite off-site infrastructure like water, electricity, and roads to make the project viable and attractive to millions of Kenyans who will be thirsting to own a piece from this unique model of home ownership.

The State will also provide efficient facilitation of statutory approvals from both the national and country to reduce delays.

Over the years, numerous approvals are needed before a contractor commences in putting up a construction has proved to be one of the biggest hindrance to project off-take at the same time increase of the cost for the project.

Conscious of this, the State intends to forego this red-tape so as to give investors a through pass to execute this mega project.

To make it a reality, a unique funding model is expected to open valves for billions every year from different fronts to make this fabled investment tenable.

The government will provide the initial seed capital for the multi-billion shilling project while the rest will come from voluntary contributions from potential home owners who will be making contributions to a House Ownership Savings Plan.

Biggest share of the fund will come from statutory contributions from employees and employers to the National Housing Development Fund. The employers will remit 1.5 per cent mandatory levy of their gross salary while the employer will also pay a similar amount.

The maximum contribution per worker and employer has been capped at Sh5,000. This implies that individuals earning a basic salary of Sh166,000 and above will be deducted a monthly maximum of Sh2,500 while their employers will pay a similar amount. From these deductions the government will net around Sh60 billion a year.

The rest of the money will come from the rental revenue from the current stock of housing provided by the State Department of Housing; grants and donations from developing partners and funds from equity investors.

Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga said the project was conceptualised after the government realised that majority of Kenyans, especially those living in informal settlements are paying rent, which if its turned into a mortgage-like paying scheme can enable them to be home owners after contributing for a determined stretch of time.

For instance, according to government records, about three per cent of Kenyans earn below the minimum wage of Sh15,000 while the majority (72 per cent) earn between Sh15,000 and Sh49,000. Those who earn between Sh50,000 and Sh99,000 and 22 per cent and those earning above Sh100,000 are about three per cent.

The government has stratified these three groups into different categories so that each can be able to get a house depending on an individual monthly contributions and the amount of houses in offer at a particular period.

Those in formal employment but earning less than Sh15,000, will be put in waiting for a “social house’. These houses will be capped at Sh600,000.

“These houses can be one to three roomed. Those who are allocated the houses will pay for them at a three per cent interest over 25 years.

We have already done this for the 800 units in Kibera’s Soweto A houses where slum dwellers were moved to live and own single room units and are paying Sh2,500, Sh4,500 for two roomed and Sh6,000 for three-roomed units each month but will later own the units after 25 years of contribution.

This is the same amount they paid monthly in the previous shanties where they lived,” Hinga said during the interview.

The PS also said that the government has mapped out 498 informal settlements across the country where part of affordable houses will be built to benefit the low earners in the community.

Those in formal employment and earning between Sh15,000 and Sh49,000 will fight out for the units that will cost less than Sh3 million.

“Most of the formally employed will not qualify for a mortgage. In Kenya cost of mortgage compared to rent is about four to six times. This makes mortgages out of reach for most Kenyans,” the PS said.

Those earning between Sh50,000 and Sh99,000 will ne elligible for Sh3 million housing units.

He also clarified the contentious issue on how the limited houses will allocated to the more than 2.48 million workers currently in employment and millions others in the informal sector who will be making voluntary contributions.

All contributors interested to receive a unit will register on a portal and based on a qualification criterion, each will be placed in a category befitting their contribution. The system, which has been fitted with an automated algorithm, will then pick beneficiaries randomly but over time every contributor will get a house. The units will be rolled in phases over the years. Also those who fail in the previous attempt will be at the forefront in the next attempt until everyone is allocated.

“For instance our first project is at Park Road where 1,641 units are coming up. Obviously the demand will strip the supply but we will use a policy of one house, one household. If there will be, for instance, 10,000 qualifying and have applied for these units, the system algorithm will recognise them on first come first served basis. It will also recognize that the individual has started contributing to the house and possibly has a family, depending on the information entered to the system. The individual will then be allocated a unique number which will go to the lottery,” the PS explained.

He said the government has set up Kenya Mortgage Refinancing Company to give mortgage financing to contributors who earn more than Sh100,000.

“The company will refinance the mortgage and give a 10 per cent fixed interest rate which is fair than the current 14 per cent capped in the market. Your 1.5 per cent would not have gotten you a house anywhere but what we have done is that we have pooled the resources, crowded the funds and provided certainty to debt providers,” he said.

Those who already have houses and would not be willing to ballot for the affordable housing programme can transfer their contributions to siblings and dependants or take back the money after 15 years or on retirement with an interest depending on the performance of the fund.