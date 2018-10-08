Singer Nelmo calls for the industry unity

Rising Kenyan dancehall artiste Nelson Munyiri aka Nelmo is challenging fellow artistes and other industry players to support local talents. Through his new jam titled Juu Ya Love, the singer has also shown his appreciation for all the people, especially artistes, for their ‘sacrifices’ for the industry.

“I felt the need to do a song that would express my love for music. Over the few years that I have been around as a musician, I have seen a few of us (artistes and producers among others) support the industry and also helping it grow in leaps and bounds. That’s why I decided to appreciate them through the song. My wish is to have a great music industry in Kenya, but that would only be achievable if all the industry players can embrace unity and support the talents to grow,” he says.

Nelmo, a web and graphic designer by profession, is known for his other songs such as Make It, The Number is 1, Hivi Juzi, Zainabu and Defend Them. He’s also the ambassador for Terre des Hommes Netherlands — an international children’s rights charitable humanitarian organization — creating awareness against child exploitation.