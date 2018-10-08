English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

KEPSA: Private sector pays more than 500B  bribes yearly

K24 Tv October 8, 2018
The private sector pays more than 500 billion shillings annually  in form of  bribes.

According to Patrick Obath, Vice Chairman of the KEPSA Foundation, collectively the country loses about 1 trillion shillings to graft every year .

NIB rolls out program to expand irrigation in semi-arid areas 

The National Irrigation Board is ramping up agricultural productivity in Baringo county, through a water pan program that seeks to expand irrigation in the semi arid region.

Irrigation Principal Secretary Professor Fred Sigor, says the pilot program launched in Mogotio constituency will benefit at least 129 households in the area.

