Record holder Jepkosgei, Cheruyiot win Eldoret Family half marathon

Emmanuel Masinde

World half-marathon record holder Joyciline Jepkosgei and upstart Kelvin Kiptum Cheruyiot were the winners of women and men respectively during Family Bank Group Half Marathon in Eldoret yesterday.

Prior to her victory, Jepkosgei had received stiff competition from 2014 Commonwealth Games marathon champion Filomena Cheyech.

Jepkosgey who intends to move to full marathon said the race was stiff though worked her way to clinch her title she last won in 2016 and went ahead to perform well in other races.

“You know when Running locally is too competitive, making it hard to make it to the top,” said Jepkosgei.

After finishing third at the Great North Run, Jepkosgei won the race in 71:01 to bring back her winning ways as she prepares to make a debut in marathon next year yet to be confirmed which one.

“You know records are there to be broken but for me I will not be able to lower my time anymore in 21km because I want to really concentrate on marathon next year, which I hope it’ll be successful just like in half-marathon,” added the Iten-based runner. While Cheyech came second timing 71.05 ahead of Antonina Kwambai who clocked 72.13 to finish third.

Cheyech, said her plans will be to compete at Shanghai Marathon next month.

“I have been out of competitions for long and I normally run half marathons to prepare for marathon and this is part of my preparations,” said Cheyech adding that she had never run with Jepkosgey who provided good competition.

After running twice in the annual race, Lady-Luck visited Kelvin Kiptum Cheruiyot won the men’s category, registering his maiden wins in her running career.