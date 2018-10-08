Sonko promises more funds for grounds rehabilitation

Alvin Kariuki

Nairobi County government has set aside close to Sh1 billion to be used for the rehabilitation of local football grounds.

Speaking yesterday during a ground-breaking ceremony of Kihumbuini grounds in Kangemi, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko said that his government was committed in ensuring youths who have talents express their talents in good conditions like those ones abroad.

According to Sonko, the stadiums will receive a facelift to meet FIFA standards.

“ We will ensure stadiums in Nairobi are upgraded so that our young people can express their talents well,” he said.

The grounds that are set for upgrading are Dandora grounds, Joseph Kang’ethe Woodley grounds, Umeme Grounds, Kihumbuini, Ziwani and Riruta.

CEC in charge of Sports Nairobi Janet Ouko who was also in attendance, lauded governor for such projects as she said that such projects will ensure the country does not lack talents in the future.

She also urged the youth not to engage in social ills but instead use their energy in nurturing their talents through sports.

Sonko also warned county officials in charge of sports against stealing public money as he promised of stern actions to be taken against them.

“I will say just like President Kenyatta said yesterday (Thursday), if are caught stealing county money, I swear you will go home,” he warned.

The governor also said that he will not be threatened by his critics where he said he will continue to tough against impunity.

CEC Ouko promised that the construction of the four modern stadiums in Nairobi will be completed in the next one year. Ouko also assured the youth that they’ll be considered by the contractors when hiring construction workers.