English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos
REFERENDUM OR NOT: DP Ruto says Kenyans should reject it if it’s meant to create positions
Deputy President William Ruto now says he will oppose attempts to push for a referendum to create new position for particular leaders.
Ruto who says he is generally not opposed to a referendum says plebiscites are supposed to be done for the benefit of all people, not just a select few.
DP Ruto who until Saturday maintained the push was motivated by selfish interest now wants the question and date for the referendum set.