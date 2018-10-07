English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

REFERENDUM OR NOT: DP Ruto says Kenyans should reject it if it’s meant to create positions 

K24 Tv October 7, 2018
Deputy President William Ruto now says he will oppose attempts to push for a referendum to create new position for particular leaders.

Ruto who says he is generally not opposed to a referendum says plebiscites are supposed to be done for the benefit of all people, not just a select few.

DP Ruto who until Saturday maintained the push was motivated by selfish interest now wants the question and date for the referendum set.

