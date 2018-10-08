Gunners put Fulham to the sword, Liverpool, City draw at Anfield

Liverpool, Sunday

Unai Emery believes Arsenal’s blistering form has restored the bond between the team and their supporters after the Gunners crushed Fulham 5-1 to record the club’s longest winning streak for 11 years.

Emery’s side turned on the style on the banks of the River Thames, romping to their biggest win of the season as the resurgent Gunners moved into the Premier League’s top four.

Fulham 1-5 Arsenal

Alexandre Lacazette sparked Arsenal’s power surge at Craven Cottage, with his superb second-half strike restoring their lead after Andre Schurrle had cancelled out his opener.

Aaron Ramsey’s audacious back-heeled goal put Arsenal in complete control to cap a stunning move that recalled the club’s finest days under Emery’s predecessor Arsene Wenger.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted twice in the closing stages as Arsenal won six consecutive league matches within a single campaign for the first time since 2016.

Southampton 0-3 Chelsea

Meanwhile, Maurizio Sarri believes there is much more to come from Ross Barkley after the midfielder marked his return to the England squad this week with a first goal for Chelsea.

Barkley set up Eden Hazard’s opening goal before adding his side’s second in the 3-0 victory at Southampton on Sunday that briefly moved Chelsea to the top of the Premier League table ahead of the meeting between Liverpool and Manchester City.

The 24-year-old, who moved to Stamford Bridge from Everton in January, has been forced to wait for his chance while he recovered from the effects of a serious hamstring injury sustained last year.

But Sarri now believes Barkley is nearing a return to his best and, having impressed at St Mary’s, expects his player to get better as the season progresses.

“I am really happy with him. From the beginning he has improved day by day, week by week, match by match,” said the Chelsea head coach.

Liverpool 0-0 Man City

In the late kick off, Manchester City spurn a huge chance to end their poor run of form at Anfield as Riyad Mahrez fired his penalty over the bar in the dying stages of the match.

Both City and Liverpool were not at their fluent best, resulting in an underwhelming contest that ended 0-0. Liverpool and City are joined by Chelsea at the top of the table all locked in on 20 points after eight matches this term.

-AGENCIES