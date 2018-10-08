Three killed as river wall collapses in Marigat Marigat

Tragedy struck Marigat town in Baringo county on Saturday after three children died when the wall of a dry river collapsed on them while playing.

Three of the five children, who were playing at the river, died after the ground collapsed killing them instantly. Area acting chief Titus Katikit said volunteers rescued two children and took them to Marigat sub-county hospital.

Specialised treatment

The two survivors; Cicilia Lokabonyo and Josphat Yatich both aged three, were later taken to Baringo County Referral Hospital in Kabarnet for specialised treatment after receiving first aid at the local health centre.

“It is sad. We couldn’t save the other three. They were already dead by the time we reached them,” the administrator said.

All the children were below 10 years and pupils in the nearby school. The incident happened at Labos River in Kampi Turkana village at around 4pm, he said. The bodies were taken to Baringo county hospital morgue.