Obado, Jowie back in the dock for bail rulings

Two suspects in separate shocking murder cases are expected back in court today after spending at least two weeks behind bars.

At Milimani Law Courts, Migori Governor Okoth Obado is expected today for review of his bail application.

Elsewhere in Kiambu, investigators are expected to arraign Joseph Irungu alias Jowie, who is accused of killing 28-year-old Monica Kimani in Nairobi’s Kilimani area three weeks ago.

Kiambu Senior Principal Magistrate Stella Atambo ordered that the suspect be detaimed at Muthaiga Police Station to allow police complete invetigations. She also ordered that the suspect be taken to hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. Irungu was arrested over a fortnight ago and police have since established strong links to the killing.

Obado, who was charged last month with the murder of Rongo University student Sharon Otieno, will be seeking a review of his bail application on grounds that he suffers a chronic back problem which cannot allow him to stand for long. The Governor was denied bail on September 27 by High Court judge Jessie Lessit because the prosecution had not supplied to all the parties witness statements and the evidence.

Justice Lesiit held that only after the committal bundle was supplied it can fully exercise its discretion and apply factors for consideration in determining whether or not a compelling reason exists to deny him bail.

In an affidavit filed at the High Court on Friday, the embattled governor says that he has a severe back problem known as Nerve Compression Disc lesion on the lumber spine which started affecting him in 2013 and his condition has gotten worse since his remand.

Through his lawyer Rogers Sagana, he says even though he was admitted at Kenyatta National Hospital, his condition has not improved. He says he is not a flight risk and he has cooperated with investigators in everyway by giving his DNA samples and mobile phones. The governor states that from the committal bundle, he notes that all the 24 witnesses were summoned and had their statements taken before his arrest and without any interference.

The Governor further claims that the committal bundle shows that all the exhibits and documentary evidence were obtained without any hitch or interference from him before his arrest. The matter is scheduled to be mentioned today before Justice Lessit over several issues, among them consolidation. The prosecution intends to consolidate Obado’s case with that of his personal assistant Michael Oyamo and Caspal Obiero, a clerk in Migori county.