Hotlines and organisations where you can get help

Haart Kenya

The Awareness Against Human Trafficking (Haart) operates a safe house targeting girls aged between six and 17.

Haart Kenya not only provides safe houses but also legal representation, return and reintegration of survivors of human trafficking.

Hotline: 0780211113

Website: HAARTkenya

Trace

Mtwapa-based organisation runs programmes to stop child trafficking, help youth at risk of forced labour and sexual exploitation as well as those with disabilities exploited as beggars among other forms of human exploitation.

Trace-Kenya partners with employment agencies, the International Organisation for Migration and Project Rescue Children to bring back human trafficking victims who find themselves in distress in foreign countries particularly in the Gulf State countries.

Hotline: 0722499302

Website: Trace-Kenya

Okoa Sasa

Grace Odembo founded the community based organisation, to deal with the growing number of children being lured into prostitution. Odembo is a member of Solidarity with Women in Distress (SOLWODI), a charity organisation started by German nun Lea Ackerman in October 1985 to provide counselling, skills training and other support for women and girls who are forced into prostitution as a result of poverty.

Okoa Sasa has a rescue centre for at-risk children including girls who have been rescued from prostitution.

Contacts:0724173188

Website: Okoa Sasa

Terre des Hommes

Terre des Hommes, a swiss organisation with offices in Kenya, protects children against trafficking by providing education, shelter and medical care. They train law enforcers on how to successfully bring child traffickers to book. They mainly focus on children displaced by political tension or socio-economic circumstances. They also rescue them away from danger and provide a safe haven where they can get counselling and education with the ultimate goal of reuniting them with their families.

Contacts: 0722209581

Website:www.tdhnetherlands.org/africa

ANPPCAN

African Network for the prevention and Child Protection against Child Abuse and Neglect (ANPPCAN), is a Pan-African network that promotes children’s rights and protection. One of the mandates of the Kenyan chapter is to curb urban child trafficking. It empowers communities to prevent and respond to child trafficking and offers survivors safe houses as they work towards reintegrating them back with their families.

Tel: +254 20 2140010, 2140011, 2140013

Mobile: +254 738410690

Website: www.anppcan.org

WEMA CENTRE

The centre, located in Mombasa and Thika, offers hope to girls at risk of sexual exploitation. Started in 1993 by Lucy Yinda, the organisation aims to rehabilitate and integrate street children and specifically girls who are vulnerable to sex trafficking by providing them with a home, education and skills training.

Contacts: +254 (0) 202041366

+254 (0) 722 773363