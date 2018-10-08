NATIONALNEWS

DPP ‘contests’ Rogo widow’s acquittal

People Daily October 8, 2018
Hania Sagar, the wife of slain controversial Muslim Cleric Aboud Rogo. PHOTO /Courtesy

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) is set to appeal the acquittal of Hania Sagar, the widow of the slain Muslim cleric Aboud Rogo.

Sagar, who had been jailed for 10 years for alleged conspiracy to commit a terror attack, has been freed by a Mombasa court.

High Court judge Dorah Chepkwony on Friday found that she was wrongly convicted by a Shanzu magistrate’s court on February 16. “The circumstantial evidence was weak and could not sustain a conviction. I, therefore, set aside her sentence,” she ruled.

 Sagar, Zamzam Abdi and sisters Luul Ali and Nasteho Ali were charged with conspiracy to commit a terrorist attack, harboring a terrorist and withholding information on the attack at Mombasa Central Police Station in September 2016.

The DPP, through State counsel Ngina Mutua, has applied for a stay of the judgement pending the appeal.

