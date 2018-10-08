Ouko queries Sh5b expenditure abroad

Auditor General Edward Ouko has raised questions over expenditure at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs amounting to billions of shillings.

Top among the issues of concern to him include payments of Foreign Service allowance to ineligible officers, irregular payment of rent to missions abroad, failure by the ministry to maintain the government property and misuse of confidential expenditure, among others.

In a report tabled by Leader of Majority in the National Assembly Aden Duale, Ouko has in particular raised queries over Sh5.1 billion incurred in various expenses.

Of the Sh5.1 billion includes Sh2.4 billion that was spent on leased office space for the ministry’s chanceries, consular offices in foreign missions and on rented residential houses for its home-based staff.

According to Ouko the expenditure could have been avoided or minimised if the ministry had developed a clear policy on purchase or construction of government owned property for the missions.

On the remainder of Sh2.7 billion in respect to the proposed construction of the Ambassador’s residence, four staff houses and the renovation of four staff houses and chancery in Pretoria, South Africa, Ouko raised queries over how the money was spent.

According to him, an inspection undertaken on all the construction sites indicated that the cost of completion of the projects may go up after eight months, due to delays occasioned by a boundary dispute between Kenya High Commission and the Iranian Embassy in South Africa.

A joint confirmation of beacons undertaken by both parties’ surveyors established that the wall of Iranian houses had exceeded the boundary by approximately one to two metres.

Also queried in the report that is currently before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chaired by Opiyo Wandayi for consideration, include claims that the property owned by the Kenyan government in nine countries do not have original title documents.

According to Ouko, property owned in seven countries are documented in foreign languages which have never been interpreted.

Other expenditures that Ouko has queried include Sh14.2 million and Sh6.8 million that were incurred on residential rent for Kenya’s permanent representative to the mission in New York and Kenya’s deputy High Commissioner in London respectively.

He regretted that there was no justification as to why the ministry leased the residential for the two officers yet the Kenya government has houses for the envoys.

He said: “no proper justification has been given for leasing residential houses for the two officers considering that the Kenya government has houses for the envoy in New York and the Deputy High Commissioner at 48 Connaught Drive in London.”

Also of concern is Sh 450 million that Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS) shows was withdrawn from the confidential expenditure and used for the 2017 political campaigns.

In addition, the ministry is on the spot over schedules for bank payments in confidential expenditures totalling to about Sh50 million out of which Sh30 million is claimed to have been transferred to another government agency.

But it is the Sh15.5 million paid in respect to insurance premiums for the Kenya Permanent Mission in Geneva, Switzerland and the Kenya High Commission in London relating to medical insurance and property.